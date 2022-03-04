UrduPoint.com

Statement Attributed To AJK President Strongly Refuted

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Statement attributed to AJK President strongly refuted

The spokesman of the AJK President on Friday has categorically refuted a news report attributed to the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and aired by a section of electronic and social media and clarified that Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary's remarks were quoted out of context

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) The spokesman of the AJK President on Friday has categorically refuted a news report attributed to the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and aired by a section of electronic and social media and clarified that Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary's remarks were quoted out of context.

"The news telecast on electronic media besides appearing on social media, is baseless and there is no truth in any such thing being attributed to the President", the President's spokesman said, adding that no Kashmiri could even think about converting LoC into a permanent border. "Kashmir issue is a matter of life and death for the millions of Kashmiris, no conscious Kashmiri can accept any such solution that would lead to further fragmentation of the state", the spokesman said.

He lamented that the President's remarks were quoted out of context. "What he (the President) actually wanted to convey was that a proposal regarding the crossing of the LoC collectively has been under consideration so as to develop pressure on India and divert world attention towards the simmering situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir", the spokesman said adding that division of Kashmir would be treason with Kashmiris.

He made it clear that the news being attributed to the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary was absolutely baseless. "There is no truth in any such thing being attributed to the President of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir", he added.

