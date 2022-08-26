UrduPoint.com

Statement Attributed To Maryam Nawaz About Climate Change 'fake' : Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz regarding climate change in some sections of media was "fake".

The minister, in a tweet, said it was "unfortunate" to attribute a twitter handle with Marriyum Nawaz Sharif which was not verified one.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media to cite only verified twitter handle while reporting.

