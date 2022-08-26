- Home
- Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz about climate change 'fake' : Marriyum Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 08:22 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz regarding climate change in some sections of media was "fake".
The minister, in a tweet, said it was "unfortunate" to attribute a twitter handle with Marriyum Nawaz Sharif which was not verified one.
Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media to cite only verified twitter handle while reporting.