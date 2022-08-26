Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz about climate change 'fake' : Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz regarding climate change in some sections of media was "fake".

The minister, in a tweet, said it was "unfortunate" to attribute a twitter handle with Marriyum Nawaz Sharif which was not verified one.

Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media to cite only verified twitter handle while reporting.