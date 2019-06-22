Statement on NAB taken out of context: Fawad Chaudhry

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Fawad Chaudhry’s statement represented PTI’s political narrative. It should not be seen as an attempt to interfere in the working of institutions.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has issued a statement after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took notice of his tv remarks.

The statement issued by Fawad Chaudhry stated that his statement was taken out of context as the minister never said that the PTI government is ‘directly’ carrying out accountability of politicians.

Explaining the context of his remarks, the statement said that before Imran Khan’s government, corruption was not considered a major issue.

“This was after Imran Khan came to politics that accountability was made possible. This is why the institutions started swift accountability process without any bias,” the statement read.

The federal minister respects the institutions and does not believe in interfering in the matters of institutions.

The statement read that the minister acknowledges the actions of NAB.

Fawad Chaudhry had in a TV show said that accountability was being carried out by the government and not by NAB.

Taking notice of the statement of the federal minister, NAB said the statement has distorted the image of NAB besides negated the work of NAB officers who are doing utmost to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country considering it their national duty.

A NAB spokesperson said that NAB's performance has already been lauded by various reputed national and international organizations. The statement could affect ongoing investigations being conducted by NAB and hinder the entire investigative process.

“It merits mentioning here that NAB has received not a single corruption reference from the government. Chairman NAB has directed DG NAB Rawalpindi to initiate legal proceedings against Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after getting verified transcript of his statement from PEMRA,” the NAB statement read.