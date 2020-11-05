UrduPoint.com
Statement Regarding ANP Misquoted, Taken Out Of Context: Ijaz Shah

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:55 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah on Thursday said his statement regarding sacrifices of the Awami National Party (ANP) and martyrdom of its leaders in war against terrorism was misquoted and taken out of context

Talking to a private news channel, he said ANP had rendered unforgettable sacrifices in the war against terror and these were being acknowledged at every level.

The minister said the whole nation was united against terrorism and combating the menace with bravery.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Q which was a government ally, which did not participate in the Prime Minister's lunch, adding reservations of the allied parties was also beauty of democracy.

He stressed that PML-Q would remain a government ally.

Replying to a question, he said holding political gatherings in capital territory by the opposition was not an issue as it was part of politics.

He said the political leadership should follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to protect against the coronavirus during their political gatherings.

To another query about Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister went abroad on medical grounds, adding the government had written a letter to the British government regarding return of Nawaz Sharif.

