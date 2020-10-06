‘Statements about Maryam Nawaz will prove you costly,’ Rana Sana Ullah warns Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) PML-N senior leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah warned Sheikh Rasheed not to make any statement against Maryam Nawaz.

He said such statements would cause him [Sheikh Rasheed] huge cost.

“Statements about Maryam will prove him costly,” said Rana Sana Ullah while giving clear warning to the Railways Minister.

Rana Sana Ullah also came down hard upon PTI government, saying that it was left only with registering high-treason cases.

He was talking to the reporters outside Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday.

His warning came after Sheikh Rasheed made many comments and statement about Maryam Nawaz and her political fate in the current situation. Earlier, he had predicted that “M” would come out of “N” League and many so.

Shahdara Police Station registered FIR against PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and many others under treason charges.

This case was registered only after the panic gripped the ruling PTI, he added.

“What action has been taken against all those who registered this FIR if it was not with the approval of the PTI government?,” he asked while talking about the recently registered treason case. Rana Sana Ullah said that

Earlier, the government distanced from registration of the high treason case against PML-N leadership.

Fawad Chaudhary said Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure over registration of high treason case against PML-M Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

He said he informed PM about the case and he expressed displeasure.

Later, Shehbaz Gill also said that it was not the policy of the PTI. It was the habit of PML-N and the PTI used to raise voice against such acts in the past, he added.