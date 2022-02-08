Statements of four more witnesses recorded in couple harassment case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A session court in Islamabad on Tuesday recorded statements of four more witnesses in a case pertaining to harassing, torturing, and blackmailing a couple after making their obscene videos at a flat in Sector E-11 of Islamabad.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani resumed hearing of the harassment case and recorded statement of FIA expert Asma Majeed, who was mentioned in the police diary as a witness in the matter in question.

She said that the request for carrying out forensic test of the accused's voice was received on January 20, 2022, and its report suggested that the voice in the video clips matched with the accused.

Accused Usman Mirza's lawyer appeared before the court and expressed his wonder that why the police did not get the forensic test of accused Mohib's voice done earlier.

Referring to various court judgments, the lawyer said that submitting a supplementary challan at this stage shows that the prosecution wanted to prolong the case.

Keeping his reservations in view, the court told the defence lawyer that he had the option to challenge the forensic report and the supplementary challan or cross-examine the both in the court.

Besides, the court also recorded the statements of three other witnesses, including Muhammad Akram, Sajjad Afzal and Muharrar of Golra Sharif police station Kashif Hayat.

For the cross-examination, the court kept waiting for Investigation Officer Shafqat Mahmood but adjourned the hearing till February 15 upon his non-appearance.