Statements of Shahid Khaqan, Zubair further expose division in PML-N: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that contradictory statements of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan and Muhammad Zubair have further exposed the division in the party.

In a tweet, the minister said that Sharif and Zardari's families had brought destruction to the country and now they were facing the outcome of their misdeeds.

The minister said new leadership would now emerge in the PML-N, which was a good omen and the PPP should also look beyond Asif Zardari.

Elections of powerful local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month and in Punjab in the next few months were a manifestation of the confidence of the government, he remarked.

He said that the PPP and PML-N could not field enough candidates in KP and the same situation would emerge in Punjab.

He opined that only one or two television news channels were trying to keep their practically dead politics alive.