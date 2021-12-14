UrduPoint.com

Statements Of Shahid Khaqan, Zubair Further Expose Division In PML-N: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:15 PM

Statements of Shahid Khaqan, Zubair further expose division in PML-N: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that contradictory statements of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan and Muhammad Zubair have further exposed the division in the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that contradictory statements of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan and Muhammad Zubair have further exposed the division in the party.

In a tweet, the minister said that Sharif and Zardari's families had brought destruction to the country and now they were facing the outcome of their misdeeds.

The minister said new leadership would now emerge in the PML-N, which was a good omen and the PPP should also look beyond Asif Zardari.

Elections of powerful local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this month and in Punjab in the next few months were a manifestation of the confidence of the government, he remarked.

He said that the PPP and PML-N could not field enough candidates in KP and the same situation would emerge in Punjab.

He opined that only one or two television news channels were trying to keep their practically dead politics alive.

Related Topics

Dead Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

England captain Root backs Ashes flops Leach and B ..

England captain Root backs Ashes flops Leach and Burns

33 seconds ago
 Tokyo shares fall ahead of Fed decision on 14th De ..

Tokyo shares fall ahead of Fed decision on 14th Dec, 2021

13 minutes ago
 Biden Declares Emergency in States of Illinois, Te ..

Biden Declares Emergency in States of Illinois, Tennessee due to Tornadoes, Stor ..

13 minutes ago
 Killing spree by Indian troops has brought South A ..

Killing spree by Indian troops has brought South Asia to brink of nuclear collus ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador presents credentials to Crown Princ ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to Crown Prince of Liechtenstein

46 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib condemns terrorist attack on Pak-Ira ..

Farrukh Habib condemns terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border post

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.