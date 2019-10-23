(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema till November 5.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings wherein Ahad Cheema was also produced.

The court recorded statements of three witnesses, including Rooh Al Amin, Muhammad Yousaf and Syed Asif Raza Zaidi.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven witnesses have got recorded their statements so far. The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Ahad Cheema in connection with the assets beyond means. NAB had claimed that the former LDA DG possessed Rs 600 million assets, which were more than his known sources of income.