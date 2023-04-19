UrduPoint.com

Statements On Social Media Regarding Uplift Projects "unfounded,baseless":PBC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Statements on social media regarding uplift projects "unfounded,baseless":PBC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation has categorically rejected and termed the statements being issued by some elements on their social media accounts regarding implementation of various development projects and utilization of funds as "unfounded and baseless." According to a statement issued by the organization, these irresponsible statements and claims having no citation to any documentary proof were aimed at damaging the image of the organization and misguiding its employees.

It is pertinent to mention here that being a state mouthpiece, national broadcaster has the Primary responsibility to build the soft image of Pakistan among the comity of nations and in this regard various interviews of foreign dignitaries including ambassadors have been conducted through proper channel, it added.

As regards two 100 KW Short Wave Transmitters & HF Aerial System, Landhi Karachi, it said the PC-1 of this PSDP project was approved by CDWP in January 2006.

The tendering process has been completed and the work order is going to be issued to the successful contractor to initiate the work.

Similarly, PC-1 of PSDP project titled "Upgradation of Studios and Master Control Room" was duly approved and under the project, the renovation work of 45 studios and 20 master control rooms at different PBC stations was being carried out under the rules.

It said all the procedures were strictly followed in every project and the sections including Sales Department also go through audits. If anyone has any doubt or claim, he may bring forth evidence; otherwise, the organization has due right to take disciplinary/legal action against such elements.

The employees, who resort to such baseless statements, must be in realization of the policy regarding social media use and also the consequences for misusing it, the statement warned.

