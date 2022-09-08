(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the state has constitutional and moral responsibility to provide free and quality education to every child.

In a message on the occasion of World Literacy Day here on Thursday, he said only by equipping the country with education, the country can develop in the true sense.

He said that teachers should focus on the moral training and character building of children in schools.

The Governor Punjab said number of out-of-school children had decreased significantly between 2013 and 2018, which unfortunately has increased again.

He said it is necessary to take measures with the same zeal the PML-N government did during its 2013- 2018 tenure and the government should provide resources for education and ensure children access to school and improve the quality of education.