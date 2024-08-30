State's Insurgents To Be Dealt With Iron Hands: Mohsin Naqvi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said that no operation was going on in Baluchistan and stringent action would be taken against those who did not accept the State and took up arms.
Speaking at the 342nd Senate session after Senators Jan Muhammad, Dr Zarqa Taimur, Bilal Ahmed Khan and opposition leader Shibli Faraz's different opinions over the Baluchistan issue, he said that the Apex Committee reviewed the decisions of the National Action Plan (NAP) resolutions and coordinated with the Federal and provincial institutions, adding “Parliament is supreme and will remain supreme”.
Giving details of the last day’s meeting of the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Quetta, he said that dialogues could only be made with those who respect the Constitution of Pakistan and salute the national flag.
He said the meeting decided to provide Rs 5 billion to the Counter Terrorism Department to enhance capacity against terrorism while Rs 8 billion including Rs 1 billion would be given to each division of the province for the development which would be spent with their local Parliamentarians recommendations.
Mohsin said that to overcome the shortage of federal government employees as many as 30 to 40 officials would be deputed in the province within two days.
He said that the August 26 horrible incident was a planned attack of various terrorist organizations to destabilize Pakistan and was a conspiracy to subvert the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council meeting scheduled to be held in October 2024 in Pakistan.
