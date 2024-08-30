Open Menu

State's Insurgents To Be Dealt With Iron Hands: Mohsin Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

State's insurgents to be dealt with iron hands: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said that no operation was going on in Baluchistan and stringent action would be taken against those who did not accept the State and took up arms.

Speaking at the 342nd Senate session after Senators Jan Muhammad, Dr Zarqa Taimur, Bilal Ahmed Khan and opposition leader Shibli Faraz's different opinions over the Baluchistan issue, he said that the Apex Committee reviewed the decisions of the National Action Plan (NAP) resolutions and coordinated with the Federal and provincial institutions, adding “Parliament is supreme and will remain supreme”.

Giving details of the last day’s meeting of the National Action Plan’s Apex Committee chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Quetta, he said that dialogues could only be made with those who respect the Constitution of Pakistan and salute the national flag.

He said the meeting decided to provide Rs 5 billion to the Counter Terrorism Department to enhance capacity against terrorism while Rs 8 billion including Rs 1 billion would be given to each division of the province for the development which would be spent with their local Parliamentarians recommendations.

Mohsin said that to overcome the shortage of federal government employees as many as 30 to 40 officials would be deputed in the province within two days.

He said that the August 26 horrible incident was a planned attack of various terrorist organizations to destabilize Pakistan and was a conspiracy to subvert the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council meeting scheduled to be held in October 2024 in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Senate Shortage Prime Minister Quetta Shanghai August October Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK m ..

AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan

48 minutes ago
 Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Ka ..

Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi

48 minutes ago
 Media professionals call to work for public intere ..

Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests

49 minutes ago
 Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of ter ..

Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik

52 minutes ago
 Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

55 minutes ago
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for b ..

ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..

52 minutes ago
 Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Co ..

Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan

55 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

55 minutes ago
 Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners n ..

Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..

52 minutes ago
 Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railw ..

Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station

52 minutes ago
 Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals ..

Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan