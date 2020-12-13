UrduPoint.com
State's Responsibility To Provide Basic Health Facilities To Citizens: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information, planning and development Gilgit Baltistan Fathe Ullah Khan said that it was the prime responsibility of state to provide best health facility to its inhabitants.

During his visit of civil hospital Juglot Gilgit alongwith secretary works and director health Dr.

Mubeen, he said that people of Guglot Sai and Bala were facing severe health related issue which would be resolved on war footing.

He said that during the period of PPP and PML N attention was not given toward the solution of the basic problems of the people the area, adding that now I would pay my whole attention towards the solution of the all basic issues.

He said that a child health care center would be establish in civil hospital Juglot and promised to appoint a senior gynecologist as early as possible.

