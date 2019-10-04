States, societies responsible for violence against women: Speakers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The women speakers said on Friday tools to silence women, which come either in the guise of protected laws or in the name of culture or traditions, grant impunity to perpetrators.

They were speaking at the launching ceremony and debate on the book 'Disputed Legacies - The Pakistan papers' at the Government College University (GCU) here on Friday.

The book has been edited by Neelam Hussain and is a result of three-year regional research project, initiated by well-reputed academics and activists from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri-Lanka and Bangladesh.

The debate was chaired by eminent writer and women rights activist Dr Rubina Saigol while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, senior faculty members and a large number of students were also present Neelam Hussain said research had provided sufficient evidence that wartime atrocities and peacetime violence against women were mutually constituted; they were part of the same problems. She said her foremost concern was not only the will for regional and internal peace but also nature and composition of that peace.

She said the objective behind initiating this research project was to look at the reasons for the exponential increase in sexual violence and the collusion of states and societies in maintaining the silence which surrounded this violence, adding that the silence granted impunity to perpetrators; and sometimes this impunity came in the guise of protected laws.

Dr Afiya Shehrbano Zia, a feminist researcher with a doctoral degree in Women and Gender Studies from the University of Toronto, said it was time that besides protecting women against sexual violence, we must also deliberate upon about the nature of relationships because in any relationship or assault - a woman becomes criminal in both the cases.

Kalpana Devi, an advocate of Sindh High Court and human rights activist, Social researchers and feminists Sara Zaman and Maliha Zia Lari talked about different social pressures and procedural flaws.

In his address, Vice Chancellor GCU Prof Hassan Shah said the GCU had always encouraged debate on all kinds of social and political issues for the betterment of the society.