Station Commander Calls On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Station Commander calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Station Commander of Navy Lahore Commodore Sajid Hussain called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed varied matters during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that arson and siege of military installations, state buildings, memorials of martyrs and damaging public property across the country on May 09 by the armed rioters of a political party is deplorable.

He said that the martyrs have high rank in islam, and honoring the martyrs is binding on everyone.

He said that the incident of attack on Jinnah House by the miscreants is a dark chapter in the history of the country.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman further said that the professionalism of the Pak Navy is a source of pride for the entire nation. He said that the martyrs and Ghazis of the Pakistan Navy who protected the maritime boundaries of Pakistan are the pride of the nation.

The Station Commander Navy Lahore also presented the books written on Blue Economy to the Governor Punjab.

On this occasion, issue of newly constructed cadet college in Khanpur, for being non-operational despite lapse of four years, also came under discussion.

