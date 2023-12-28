Open Menu

Station Commander Dera Visits Ejaz Shaheed Policeline

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat on Thursday visited the Ejaz Shaheed police line and laid a floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat on Thursday visited the Ejaz Shaheed police line and laid a floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Upon reaching, DS Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah and other police officers welcomed him.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented him a salute after which the Station Commander visited various sections of the policeline.

The station commander, DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, and other army and police officers paid homage to the martyrs and laid floral wreaths on Yadgar-e-Shahuda.

SP CTD Dera Asif Mahmood, DS Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, Incharge BDU Dera Inayatullah Tiger, and other officers were also present on this occasion.

DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani briefed him about the professional capabilities of the police.

Station Commander Dera addressed the police personnel and appreciated them for effectively fighting against terrorism.

He expressed confidence that, together with the Pakistan army and the police, they would eliminate terrorists.

In the end, Station Commander Dera commended the bravery and courage of the police officers and jawans in countering terrorists and rewarded them for their bravery in this regard.

