Station Commander, DG PHA Visit Newly Constructed Dry Port Road

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:21 PM

Station Commander, DG PHA visit newly constructed Dry Port Road

Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Kiani and Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Saturday visited newly constructed Dry Port Road and inspected green belts at the road and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ):Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Kiani and Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Saturday visited newly constructed Dry Port Road and inspected green belts at the road and adjoining areas.

According to details, Station Commander during the visit appreciated efforts being made by PHA to beautify the city roads and directed the authorities concerned to grow more ornamental plants along walls of the port.

He also directed RDA officers to remove solid waste laying near the wall.

On the occasion Director Horticulture, PHA Sheikh Tariq Mehmood and Deputy Director Horticulture Shah Sohail were also present.

PHA Rawalpindi had been given the task to take care of the dry port till June 30 and then would be handed over the Chaklala Cantt board.

