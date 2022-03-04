UrduPoint.com

Station Commander Directs Authorities To Take Solid Steps To Resolve Traffic Congestion

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Station Commander Rawalpindi and President Cantonment Board, Brig. Salman Nazar here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to resolve traffic congestion on city roads

Chairing a meeting held here at the Station Headquarters, Brig. Salman Nazar said immediate action should be taken to control the traffic congestion in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas while orders were also issued to improve the sanitation system and condition of roads besides eliminating encroachments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Executive Officer Chaklala Cantonment Board, Syed Zaki Haider Rizvi, Additional Executive Officer, RCB Naveed Nawaz, Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, ADC Capt. (R) Qasim, Police and Rwp District Administration Officers.

The meeting also discussed progress of work on development projects, repair work of different roads, spring plantation drive 2022 and several other issues.

It was decided that earnest efforts would be made to resolve all the problems of Rawalpindi city. Naseerabad Bazaar would be handed over to Rawalpindi Cantt Board. Solid steps would be taken to resolve traffic problems particularly in Saddar Bazaar. Enhanced number of cops would be deployed in Chaklala Scheme-III area to ensure security. LED lights would be installed in different Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas while the cleanliness system would be improved in cantonment areas with the help of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company.

The meeting also decided that all available resources would be utilized to make the spring tree plantation drive 2022 a success.

