Station Commander directs RCB to improve cleanliness in cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :President Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Station Commander Brig. Salman Nazar on Tuesday visited different cantt areas and directed the authorities to improve cleanliness arrangements.

Brig. Salman Nazar visited various areas of Cantt including Chungi No. 22 to Kalma Chowk, Range Road, Misrial Road, Baraf Khana Chowk and other areas.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt, Naveed Nawaz and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Brig. Salman Nazar issued orders to improve the cleanliness situation and condition of the roads.

He also instructed the Building Control Cell of RCB to remove encroachments from the roads. He also inspected pace of ongoing development projects.

He directed the authorities to remove all type of encroachments outside residential units to facilitate the residents and provide them relief.