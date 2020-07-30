Station commander directs to carry out 3rd party evolution of anti-dengue teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Station Commander Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani Wednesday directed officials to carry out third party evolution of anti-dengue teams in order to effectively deal the anti-dengue activities.

During a visit to various areas of the cantonment along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Malik, he directed to devise an effective strategy with the help of latest technology to eradicate dengue larvae keeping in view the changing weather condition.

On the occasion, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani inspected the field teams working and asked them to properly carry out the surveillance of under water tanks and tyre shops as they were suitable places for the breeding of larvae.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Naveed on the occasion briefed the Station Commander that only 42 suspect cases were brought to city hospitals while no positive case was reported till now.

Naveed said that new standard operating Procedures (SOPs) were being implemented in letter and spirit to eradicate dengue virus while dengue diagnostic facilities were being extending at grass root level to control it.