Station Commander, DPO Condole With Martyr's Family

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 08:01 PM

In a show of support and condolence, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani and Station Commander Brig. Muhammad Rashid on Wednesday visited the residence of a late FC official, who was martyred in a recent fire attack by unknown assailants in the Chaudhwan area

According to a police spokesman, both officers expressed their heartfelt sympathy to the martyr's family and recited Fatiha for the departed soul. On this occasion, Chaudhwan Police Station SHO Mukhtar Ahmad was also accompanied by them.

It is worth mentioning here that a 23-year-old official of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan namely Adil Shah son of Abdul Rehman was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists here in the limits of Chaudhwan police station a few days back.

Earlier, the station commander and DPO along with other senior officers of the Pakistan Army inspected the newly constructed check post in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar briefed the visiting officers about the police station and check the post.

