Station Commander for eliminating terrorism with people’s cooperation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Station Commander Dera Muhammad Amir on Sunday praised Dera police for fighting against terrorism bravely and said the menace of terrorism would be eliminated from society with the help of people.

He stated this during the visit to Chaudhwan police station where the police repulsed a terrorist attack last night. On this occasion, the station commander was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Both the officers also met with the local dignitaries. The local people eulogized the sacrifices of the Pak Army and police in the war against terrorism. They also assured their full cooperation with the law enforcement departments in this regard.

The visiting officers met with policemen on duty at the police station including the station house officer (SHO) and acknowledged their bravery for repulsing the terrorist attack last night.

Talking to policemen, the station commander said the Pak Army and police would fight against terrorists on each and every front as the safety of people’s lives and property was the top priority of these institutions.

On this occasion, the DPO commended the cooperation of local people with police against the terrorism. He said that such cowardly attacks could not diminish the resolve of police to eliminate terrorism and extremism.

It is worth mentioning here that the district police repulsed a terrorist attack on the Chaudhwan police station last night. The unknown militants attacked the police station with heavy weapons. The policemen, on duty, noticed the movement of terrorists through the thermal camera and successfully repelled the attack. However, the terrorists managed to flee by taking advantage of the darkness.

The local people also came out of their homes by making announcements in the Masajid in support of the police against terrorists.