Station Commander Inaugurates RO Plant At Tehsil Daraban

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat has inaugurated an RO (Reverse Osmosis) plant installed by Pakistan Army here in remote area of Daraban.

According to the details, the station commander inaugurated the RO plant in Tehsil Daraban which would benefit about 50,000 people of this area. Earlier, drinking water was a major problem for the people of Daraban and they were used to bring drinking water from distant areas. Many of the residents were used to utilize rain water from different ponds as the underground water is very deep and not usable.

The facility installed by the Pak-Army would provide the supply of clean drinking water to the people of Daraban Tehsil at their doorstep.

On this occasion, the local people thanked Pak-Army for resolving their longstanding demand. They also chanted slogans of “Pak-Army Zindabad” (Long live Pak-Army).

They said that ‘Unavailability of clean drinking water’ was a longstanding issue being faced by the people of Daraban Tehsil. They added that “We have no words to express our gratitude to our Pakistan Army.

