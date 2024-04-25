Station Commander Inaugurates RO Plant At Tehsil Daraban
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat has inaugurated an RO (Reverse Osmosis) plant installed by Pakistan Army here in remote area of Daraban.
According to the details, the station commander inaugurated the RO plant in Tehsil Daraban which would benefit about 50,000 people of this area. Earlier, drinking water was a major problem for the people of Daraban and they were used to bring drinking water from distant areas. Many of the residents were used to utilize rain water from different ponds as the underground water is very deep and not usable.
The facility installed by the Pak-Army would provide the supply of clean drinking water to the people of Daraban Tehsil at their doorstep.
On this occasion, the local people thanked Pak-Army for resolving their longstanding demand. They also chanted slogans of “Pak-Army Zindabad” (Long live Pak-Army).
They said that ‘Unavailability of clean drinking water’ was a longstanding issue being faced by the people of Daraban Tehsil. They added that “We have no words to express our gratitude to our Pakistan Army.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second research poster competition held at Benazir Bhutto University Larkana31 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for stopping salaries of 800 govt employees for refusing polio drops to children37 seconds ago
-
WUM faculty member awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal40 seconds ago
-
Research poster competition presented by Medical University students held at CMC Larkana43 seconds ago
-
Colorful event inaugurated at KHUST47 seconds ago
-
PHA kicked off trees plantation drive50 seconds ago
-
RWMC organises cleanliness awareness camp at Murree’s Mall53 seconds ago
-
PHC seeks details of registered cases against KP CM11 minutes ago
-
60 FIRs, Rs 258,000 fine imposed for violating dengue SOPs11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to provide free medicines at doorsteps of needy persons11 minutes ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 337th Senate session11 minutes ago
-
UET holds conference on adoption of biogas technology11 minutes ago