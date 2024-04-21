Station Commander Inquires After Health Of Injured Custom's Officials At DHQ
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat on Sunday inquired after the health of injured Customs officials at DHQ hospital here.
The station commander visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of under treatment officials of Customs, who got injured in a terrorist attack here near Yarik Toll Plaza late Saturday night.
It is worth mentioning here that three people including two Customs officials were killed and two others got injured when unknown terrorists attacked a vehicle of customs officials near Yarik Toll Plaza on Bannu road in the limits of Yarik police station late Saturday night.
The station commander also met with the relatives of the injured Customs officials and assured them of all possible cooperation on behalf of the Pakistan Army.He also directed hospital administration to ensure best treatment facilities for the injured officials.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police remain fully alert for peaceful by-election8 minutes ago
-
Eight booked over water theft9 minutes ago
-
Secondary School Certificate exams to start from May 79 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses uniform cleanliness system for Punjab9 minutes ago
-
CM denounces political violence19 minutes ago
-
Students protest over closure of IBA Sukkur Mirpurkhas Campus39 minutes ago
-
Farooque Shaikhani underscores pivotal role of Autobhan, latifabad39 minutes ago
-
2 members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested39 minutes ago
-
CEC urges candidates to ensure Form 45 collection from presiding officers59 minutes ago
-
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema59 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 connections during operation1 hour ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangements for PP-22 Talagang by-election1 hour ago