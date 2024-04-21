Open Menu

Station Commander Inquires After Health Of Injured Custom's Officials At DHQ

Published April 21, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat on Sunday inquired after the health of injured Customs officials at DHQ hospital here.

The station commander visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of under treatment officials of Customs, who got injured in a terrorist attack here near Yarik Toll Plaza late Saturday night.

It is worth mentioning here that three people including two Customs officials were killed and two others got injured when unknown terrorists attacked a vehicle of customs officials near Yarik Toll Plaza on Bannu road in the limits of Yarik police station late Saturday night.

The station commander also met with the relatives of the injured Customs officials and assured them of all possible cooperation on behalf of the Pakistan Army.He also directed hospital administration to ensure best treatment facilities for the injured officials.

