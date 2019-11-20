UrduPoint.com
Station Commander Rawalpindi Visits Rawalpindi Cantonment Board

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:09 PM

Station Commander Rawalpindi visits Rawalpindi Cantonment Board

President of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani visited Cantonment Board and reviewed the ongoing development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :President of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani visited Cantonment Board and reviewed the ongoing development projects.

During his visit to Facilitation Centre of RCB, he intermingle the people and inquired about the problems being faced by them.

He appreciated the website launched to remove the grievances of people and directed the officials concerned to maintain the standard.

While, chairing a meeting with officials of RCB, he asked for taking steps to make improvement standard of education in RCB schools.

He also directed to increase space for civil population in the allotted site in Army Graveyard at Racecourse and construct footpath and walkways in the graveyard.

He took a round of the Cantonment library and water section department and emphasized on delivering the best possible municipal and civic services to the residents of RCB.

He also planted a sapling in the premises of RCB.

