Station Commander Rwp Visits Swan Bridge To Inspect Development Work

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Saturday visited Swan Bridge and inspected development work of the project.

He reviewed quality and pace of the development work and issued instructions to the concerned authorities.

On this occasion, the officials of National Highway Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency were also present besides a project team.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani while inspecting the project issued instructions to the authorities concerned and directed to utilize all available resources to complete the project as soon as possible.

He said, no compromise should be made on quality and pace of the work. A detailed briefing was also given to the Station Commander.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani said that he would visit the project again during next week.

He asked the traffic police officials to remove all obstacles in the way of the work and urged the public to cooperate with the project team so that the construction work could be completed within shortest possible time frame.

