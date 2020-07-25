Station Commander visits city areas to inspect anti -dengue activities

Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani Saturday visited IJP Principal Road and its adjacent areas to review the ongoing anti-dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani Saturday visited IJP Principal Road and its adjacent areas to review the ongoing anti-dengue activities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Maham Asif Malik accompanied with him gave a detailed briefing on the steps being taken to control dengue in the city.

On the occasion, Brig. Ijaz directed to expedite surveillance activities to tracing larva and said that the process of cleaning of small and big drains for drainage of rain water during monsoon season should be further intensified so that hotspots would not be created anywhere.

He also ordered all concerned departments to keep a close liaison with each other to completely wipe out the dengue.

The station commander also reviewed the ongoing activities in the field regarding dengue surveillance and stressed on the need to further intensify the steps being taken to control the disease.