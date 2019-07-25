UrduPoint.com
Station Commander Visits Family Of Hospital Blast Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

Station Commander Brigadier Rao Imran on Thursday visited a family of hospital blast victims to offer condolence and express solidarity

D.I Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Station Commander Brigadier Rao Imran on Thursday visited a family of hospital blast victims to offer condolence and express solidarity.

The family lost brother and sister, Maryum and Imran in last week suicide attack at trauma center of DHQ hospital. One injured brother is under treatment at CMH hospital.

He expressed grief and solidarity with the family and prayed for the early recovery of injured.

Brigadier Rao Imran assured all possible help to the victim's family and said that army would bear all expenses on treatment of injured brother.

He lauded the sacrifices and bravery of people and police to protect motherland from nefarious designs of enemies.

