Station Commander visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Station Commander(SC) Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani Friday said the immediate steps were being taken to eliminate encroachment, traffic congestion, sewrage and garbage disposal.

Addressing business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani who is also the President of Chaklala and Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards said that there were clear instructions from Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Garrison Commander to provide maximum convenience to the business community.

"The purpose of the chamber's visit was to seek solutions to the problems and to interact with stakeholders to get their suggestions and recommendations to address Cantt area problems, "he added.

The SC said that land for setting up a new graveyard in the cantt area has been taken at Gharibabad while tree plantation drive will be kicked off throughout the city under the Clean and Green program.

"We have to work together to create a civilized society,adding shopkeepers must first restrict themselves on sales of shopping bags.as after January 20, shopping bags would be banned in the cantonment area," he said.

Brigader Ijaz informed that spring festival will be held in March 2020,by saying ,Our Youth is our future and we must invest on youth. We must promote healthy activities and provide healthy environment to them," he added.