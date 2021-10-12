Station Commander visits Sadder Bazar to inspect development work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani on Tuesday visited different areas of Saddar Bazar and inspected development work completed under 'Shining Saddar project.' Station Commander reviewed quality of development work and issued instructions to the concerned authorities. A detailed briefing was also given to the Station Commander.

According to CEO RCB record revenue was collected this year and RCB had completed various development works under 'Shining Saddar Project.' He informed that to resolve traffic issues, two big free parking areas were also constructed in Saddar Bazar to facilitate the traders and citizens.

He said that due to earnest efforts of the Station Commander, different roads of Saddar Bazar had been uplifted and the funds were provided by Member National Assembly, Amir Mehmood Kiani.

Road carpeting of Kashmir Road and Adam Jee Road had also been completed, he said adding, food Street Saddar was also renovated and improved last year.

On the occasion, CEO Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra, Cantt Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, Secretary Cantt board Qaiser Mehmood, Assistant Cantt Engineering Mazhar Abbas Bangash, Horticulturist Mehr Gular and other officials were present.