Station Headquarters organizes ceremony to pay homage to heirs of martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

Station Headquarters Rawalpindi on Thursday organized a ceremony at Army Graveyard and Roomi Lane to pay homage to the heirs of the martyrs of Prade Line Rawalpindi and the General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Station Headquarters Rawalpindi on Thursday organized a ceremony at Army Graveyard and Roomi Lane to pay homage to the heirs of the martyrs of Prade Line Rawalpindi and the General Headquarters.

The event was organized in connection with the Martyrs Day and Defence Day to be celebrated on September 6.

A contingent of Pak Army and the children of Waqar un Nisa college, Rawalpindi, Government Boys High school and Government Girls' High School, Massa Kaswal, Tehsil Gujar Khan presented salute to the martyrs and laid flowers on the graves of the martyrs.

All those present at the ceremony also prayed for the departed souls of the martyrs and offered Fateha at their graves. The participants also paid tribute to the great Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani who was a true lover of Pakistan.

The officers of Station Headquarter who were present in the ceremony presented bouquets of flowers to the heirs of the martyrs including Lt. Gen. (r) and Begum Masood Aslam (Sitara-e-Jurat), parents of Hashim bin Masood Shaheed, wife of Brig. Anwar ul Haq Shaheed, wife of Lt. Col. Manzoor Shaheed, wife of Major Zahid Mahmood Shaheed, mother, daughter of Taskeen Anjum Shaheed and others.

Later, the participants went to Roomi Lane, Rawalpindi Garrison to witness 'Diwar-e-Rumi' inscribed with quotes of Moulana Jalal ud Din Rumi. Rumi's philosophy of brotherhood and love for humanity has been highlighted at the wall.

The children also delivered speeches and paid great tributes to the martyrs who embraced Shahadat and rendered supreme sacrifices of their lives for the safety and security of the country.

Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani expressing his views renewed his commitment and said that the Pakistani nation with the help of Pakistani Forces fought the war against terrorism for its survival. Hospitals, schools, mosques, temples, churches and other places were targeted during last two decades, he added.

"Every sign of victory confirms our success in war against terrorism and we are the only country and nation in the world that has won the war against terror. Today's peaceful atmosphere is a testament to the blood of our martyrs and the high determination of their heirs," he said.

The heirs of the martyrs thanked the Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and the entire team of Station Headquarters for organizing this unique event.

Addressing the gathering, sister of Taskeen Shaheed appreciated the welfare system of Pakistan Army for the families of the martyrs and said that due to the support given to her, she was able to become a CSP officer.

Lt. Gen. (r) Masood Aslam (Satara Jurat) thanked the nation and the Pakistan Army with utmost devotion and said, "As long as we are a united nation, no enemy could harm us." He lauded the efforts of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani for organizing such a beautiful event.

"We are proud that our son rendered his life for this country and we will not hesitate to make such sacrifices in the future," he said.

Addressing the children participating in the function, he said that success is possible only through hard work. At the end, gifts were distributed among the children and heirs of the martyrs.