Station House Officer (SHO), ASI Suspended In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:09 PM

Station House Officer (SHO), ASI suspended in Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over abuse of power, wrong investigation and poor performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over abuse of power, wrong investigation and poor performance.

A police spokesman said that RPO received complaint that SHO Saddar Tandlianwala police station Sub Inspector Naveed Aslam along with investigation officer ASI Yaqoob had abused powers and conducted wrong investigation in a case.

On this complaint, RPO ordered inquiry in which allegations were proved true.

The RPO suspended SHO Saddar Tandlianwala Naveed Aslam (SI) and ASI Yaqoob with immediate effects and directed them to report to Police Lines.

Further departmental action against them was in progress.

