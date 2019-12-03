Station House Officer (SHO) Mattani suspended in Peshawar

Chief Capital City Police, Mohammad Ali Gandapur Tuesday suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Mattani over failure to comply with operational guidelines and for not arriving on time at the firing incident wherein police official got critical injuries

According to a spokesman of Police Department KP, suspension order has been issued by the CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur while directing SSP Operation to take departmental action against suspended SHO.

He said that action against suspended SHO Mattani, Said Rasool has been taken in the lights of inquiry conducted by SSP Coordination Sarfaraz Ali Shah.