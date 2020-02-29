Station House Officers (SHOs) transferred in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) in four police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) in four police stations.

A police spokesman said SHO Raza Abad had been appointed in Kotwali police station, SHO Bahlak Junaid Nazeer in Raza Abad police station, SHO Civil Lines police station Muhammad Khalid in Tandlianwala police station whereas Inspector Muhammad Anwar had been appointed in Bahlak police station.