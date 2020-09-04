Stationery items available at USC

In order to facilitate masses of Pakistan, in terms of providing food and non-food items, first time in the history of Utility Store Corporation (USC), stationery items would be made available at all USC regions and zones respectively

By providing stationery items, USC has yet achieved another milestone besides assuring provision of necessary food items at all stores, said a press release issued here on Friday.

USC informed that the historic decision is being taken by the management of USC to provide stationery items under one roof along with necessary food items to facilitate the masses across the country before opening of educational institutions.

Earlier, under the directives of Federal Government, USC launched mobile Utility Stores to provide staple food items to people of Pakistan during lock down due to Covid-19 at their door step.

Through Mobile Utility Stores, and its largest network of retail outlets, despite the spread of Covid-19, USC ensures availability of quality food items at USC outlets all across Pakistan.

Moreover, other remarkable initiatives are under consideration and would be implemented sooner for the benefit of people of Pakistan, it added.