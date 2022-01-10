Statistics Bureau hosts sensitization workshop

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday organized a sensitization workshop at University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Chella Campus

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday organized a sensitization workshop at University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Chella Campus.

The day long workshop featured the sensitization of the researchers, academia, policy makers as well as the public, as it symbolizes the critical synergistic relationship that will exist between the PBS and the stakeholders throughout the gigantic national activity.

Member Support Services PBS, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, in his comprehensive presentation highlighted the recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population & Housing Census-2022.

Further, he informed the audience that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has decided to conduct the next census digitally through tablets along with geo tagging of every structure for real time monitoring, complete coverage and quality data.

This initiative is in lines with Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan.After decision of CCI, this time PBS is going to conduct Census only after five years' intervals for the first time.

To improve the data quality and acceptability of census results PBS is going to use the latest tools and technologies and adopting the best international practices.

Mrs. Midhat Shahzad, Secretary Information and Technology, AJK, appreciated the initiative of digital census 2022. She said that census data is of significant importance for researchers and experts.

She further added that Data mining tools and technologies should be used to explore census data. Ms.Taqdees Gillani MLA Parliamentary Secretary for Primary Secondary Elementary and Higher education in her address appreciated the efforts of PBS team.

She assured all possible cooperation from her department.During Q/A session, all queries of the participants related to the Digitization process of Census 2022were addressed.

Akram Sohail, former Secretary of AJ&K in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of PBS and hoped that they will work with dedication to accomplish the gigantic task of Digital Census.

Further, he admired the efforts of the Provincial Office of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and Member Support Services PBS for successfully organizing the sensitization workshop.