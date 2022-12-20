Statistics Bureau kicks of 5-day long training for population and housing census

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday said that all possible support will be provided by the district administration for population and housing and digital Census.

He expressed these views while interacting with the trainers in the training session for the 7th Population and Housing, Digital Census.

DC highlighted the importance of the census and declared the provision of data as the basis for improvement planning at national and district levels.

According to the details, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started a 5-day training for trainers regarding housing and population census 2022 in Hazara Division in connection with the Digital Census 2022 where the best teachers from all over Hazara Divisions and those who have interest in IT, government officers have been added in the training programe.

After completion of the training, all the participants of the training will train enumerators and supervisors on the Tehsil which will formally start from January 7, 2023.

The training at the level of Population and Housing, Digital Sense Division has been officially started on December 19, 2022. Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibril Raza was also present on this occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Syed Jawad Ali Shah, Divisional Coordinator of Pakistan Institute of Statistics thanked the participants and DC Abbottabad and issued training instructions to the participants.