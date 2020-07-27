UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Statistics Collection Important For Emancipation Of Disabled Persons: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Statistics collection important for emancipation of disabled persons: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday stressed on the collection of accurate statistics of disabled persons for their functional and financial emancipation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday stressed on the collection of accurate statistics of disabled persons for their functional and financial emancipation.

"We need to collect accurate statistics as to their numbers and degree of disability, to ensure their full, functional and financial emancipation in society," he wrote in a tweet.

The president hailed the July 14, decision of Supreme Court where the bench directed the Federal and provincial governments to extend every facility to the people with disabilities in jobs, transport and housing as well as at public places.

"Excellent judgment by Supreme Court to ensure rights of differently-abled people," he said.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case regarding rights of disabled people in the country.

The verdict also asked the federal and provincial governments to advertise vacant posts falling in the employment quota of the people with disabilities and ensure appointment of successful candidates.

The judgment was announced on a petition placed before the Supreme Court in 2013, seeking enforcement of fundamental rights of disabled people.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court July Jobs Court Housing Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

2 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

25 minutes ago

Gold price jumps Rs5100 to Rs123,800 per tola 27 J ..

2 minutes ago

SEC issues decision promoting legal advisor at the ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin on Maas' Statement Against Including Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco Mardan circle Task Forces remove 21 direct h ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.