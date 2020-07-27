Statistics collection important for emancipation of disabled persons: President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday stressed on the collection of accurate statistics of disabled persons for their functional and financial emancipation.

"We need to collect accurate statistics as to their numbers and degree of disability, to ensure their full, functional and financial emancipation in society," he wrote in a tweet.

The president hailed the July 14, decision of Supreme Court where the bench directed the Federal and provincial governments to extend every facility to the people with disabilities in jobs, transport and housing as well as at public places.

"Excellent judgment by Supreme Court to ensure rights of differently-abled people," he said.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case regarding rights of disabled people in the country.

The verdict also asked the federal and provincial governments to advertise vacant posts falling in the employment quota of the people with disabilities and ensure appointment of successful candidates.

The judgment was announced on a petition placed before the Supreme Court in 2013, seeking enforcement of fundamental rights of disabled people.