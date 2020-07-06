Statistics of COVID-19 patients

Provincial Secretary for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan said on Monday that 44,704 coronavirus patients in public sector hospitals had recovered from the virus and gone back to their homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan said on Monday that 44,704 coronavirus patients in public sector hospitals had recovered from the virus and gone back to their homes.

According to official sources here, Punjab Health department had issued details about the treatment of coronavirus patients, beds and ventilators in public sector hospitals of the province.

Statistics of all the hospitals of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department and Primary and Secondary Healthcare department had been issued. In the last 24 hours 1,961 patients recovered from COVID-19, he added.

He said that out of 8,938 beds allocated for coronavirus patients in the government hospitals of the Punjab, 7,825 beds were vacant.

In government hospitals of Lahore out of 2,357 beds 2037 beds were vacant.

Nabeel Ahmad Awan said that out of 5,776 allocated beds in isolation wards of Punjab public sector hospitals 5,281 were vacant.

In isolation wards of government hospitals in Lahore out of 1,633 beds, 1,541 beds were empty.

Secretary said that out of 5,87 allocated ventilators for coronavirus patients in public sector hospitals of the province, 4,39 ventilators were vacant whereas in government hospitals of Lahore out of 2,10 ventilators 1,29 were vacant.

For facility of coronavirus patients health care facilities were being improved in all the government hospitals of the province as per the direction of Punjab Health Minister, he added.

He said that treatment of coronavirus patients were ongoing as per the direction of World Health Organization.