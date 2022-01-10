UrduPoint.com

Status Of District To Murree To Ensure Better Administration: Sadaqat Ali Abbssi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Status of district to Murree to ensure better administration: Sadaqat Ali Abbssi

Member National Assembly from Murree Sadaqat Ali Abbssi on Monday said the status of a district to the hill station of Murree would ensure better administration and prevent such a tragedy from occurring in the future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly from Murree Sadaqat Ali Abbssi on Monday said the status of a district to the hill station of Murree would ensure better administration and prevent such a tragedy from occurring in the future.

Speaking here in National Assembly, he said that tourism highway would be constructed with an estimated cost Rs. 4.5 billion while Murree would be declared as a district so that facilities and infrastructures can be improved there to maximum benefit of the tourists.

Sadqat Ali Abbassi said that heavy snow storm hit the area and trees as well as 4-5 electricity poles fell down on the stretch of around kilometer between Jheeka Gali and Guldana Road.

He said that 700-800 vehicles stuck in this area while Islamabad Toll Plaza was closed around 5 pm on Friday. He said that Carbon monoxide gas was the actual reason behind the deaths of the car occupants.

He said that 35,000 vehicles were taken out from the area in 12-13 hours while 10,000 people were provided food and blankets during rescue and relief operation.

He appreciated the role of local people who facilitated the tourists for safe evacuation and arranged their stay at homes.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Storm Snow Electricity Murree Vehicles Road Car Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Loeb eats into Al-Attiyah's lead as Ekstrom wins s ..

Loeb eats into Al-Attiyah's lead as Ekstrom wins stage

5 minutes ago
 Life gradually gets back to normal in rain-hit, sn ..

Life gradually gets back to normal in rain-hit, snow clad parts of AJK : Qayyum ..

9 minutes ago
 Novavax Seeks Emergency Use Authorization of COVID ..

Novavax Seeks Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in South Africa

9 minutes ago
 Death toll from rains, snow related incidents in K ..

Death toll from rains, snow related incidents in KP climbs to 18

9 minutes ago
 Beijing has over 56,000 5G base stations

Beijing has over 56,000 5G base stations

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.