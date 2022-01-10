Status of district to Murree to ensure better administration: Sadaqat Ali Abbssi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly from Murree Sadaqat Ali Abbssi on Monday said the status of a district to the hill station of Murree would ensure better administration and prevent such a tragedy from occurring in the future.

Speaking here in National Assembly, he said that tourism highway would be constructed with an estimated cost Rs. 4.5 billion while Murree would be declared as a district so that facilities and infrastructures can be improved there to maximum benefit of the tourists.

Sadqat Ali Abbassi said that heavy snow storm hit the area and trees as well as 4-5 electricity poles fell down on the stretch of around kilometer between Jheeka Gali and Guldana Road.

He said that 700-800 vehicles stuck in this area while Islamabad Toll Plaza was closed around 5 pm on Friday. He said that Carbon monoxide gas was the actual reason behind the deaths of the car occupants.

He said that 35,000 vehicles were taken out from the area in 12-13 hours while 10,000 people were provided food and blankets during rescue and relief operation.

He appreciated the role of local people who facilitated the tourists for safe evacuation and arranged their stay at homes.