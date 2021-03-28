UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Status Of Implementation On SOPs Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Status of implementation on SOPs reviewed

A meeting to review the status of implementation on SOPs and guidelines devised by Punjab government in the wake of third wave of coronavirus pandemic held on Saturday at Capital City Police Headquarters committee here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting to review the status of implementation on SOPs and guidelines devised by Punjab government in the wake of third wave of coronavirus pandemic held on Saturday at Capital City Police Headquarters committee here on Saturday .

Different proposals came under discussion to strictly enforce the SOPs regarding government guidelines and SOPs to protect people from this deadly virus.

The meeting decided that in wake of severe wave of coronavirus, FIRs will be registered against the persons, not wearing safety mask in public places.

Moreover, meeting also decided that public transport will be impounded if not following the SOPs including wearing of facemasks and more than fifty percent passengers in their vehicles.

Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that strict enforcement on coronavirus SOPs will be ensured for the safety of people.

Dogar said protection of people from coronavirus was top priority and we will do our best efforts in collaboration of district government to enforce the guidelines.

CCPO Lahore appealed the people to cooperate with police and district government for their own safety and protection of others.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that joint teams of administration and police will monitor the enforcement processes and a control room had been established in this regard.

The meeting was jointly presided by Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood and Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman.

DIG Investigation , DIG Operations , all Assistant Commissioners and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Government Of Punjab Vehicles All From Government Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

2 hours ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

27 minutes ago

Favourite Mystic Guide powers to Dubai World Cup t ..

31 minutes ago

Royal Saudi Air Force contingent arrives to partic ..

31 minutes ago

Notorious drug dealer held with liquor

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.