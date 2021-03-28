Status of implementation on SOPs reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting to review the status of implementation on SOPs and guidelines devised by Punjab government in the wake of third wave of coronavirus pandemic held on Saturday at Capital City Police Headquarters committee here on Saturday .

Different proposals came under discussion to strictly enforce the SOPs regarding government guidelines and SOPs to protect people from this deadly virus.

The meeting decided that in wake of severe wave of coronavirus, FIRs will be registered against the persons, not wearing safety mask in public places.

Moreover, meeting also decided that public transport will be impounded if not following the SOPs including wearing of facemasks and more than fifty percent passengers in their vehicles.

Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that strict enforcement on coronavirus SOPs will be ensured for the safety of people.

Dogar said protection of people from coronavirus was top priority and we will do our best efforts in collaboration of district government to enforce the guidelines.

CCPO Lahore appealed the people to cooperate with police and district government for their own safety and protection of others.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that joint teams of administration and police will monitor the enforcement processes and a control room had been established in this regard.

The meeting was jointly presided by Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood and Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman.

DIG Investigation , DIG Operations , all Assistant Commissioners and concerned officers attended the meeting.