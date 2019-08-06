Status of Kashmir cannot be changed: ANP Chief

Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday said that India should revisit its policy regarding Kashmir and resolve the international dispute abiding by the resolutions of Security Council

In a statement issued by Baccha Khan Markaz, ANP Chief said that India cannot change the status of Kashmir that is an international dispute between two neighboring countries.

He said that United Nations (UN) is a guarantor and was being mandated to materialize all the resolutions passed by Security Council over the dispute.

He said that right of self determination was basic right of a nation and Kashmir people cannot be deprived of their rights.

He said that India should resolve the dispute keeping in view the wishes and aspirations of Kashmir inhabitants and withdraw its decisions relating to Kashmir adding the dispute should be solved implementing the resolutions of Security Council.

Asfandyar also urged international community, United Nations and Security Council to pressurize India to withdraw its decisions and pave way for resolving the international dispute.