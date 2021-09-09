UrduPoint.com

Status Quo Forces Always Oppose Reform Process: Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:44 PM

Status quo forces always oppose reform process: Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that status quo forces always opposed reform process to protect their vested interests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that status quo forces always opposed reform process to protect their vested interests.

In a statement, he said that people have to decide whether they wanted to benefit from legislation and reform process or upholding interests of few individuals and groups.

"Whenever you try to introduce reforms, some unions, associations or groups start blackmailing to halt the process of reforms".

He said those opposing reforms should understand that the state was supposed to safeguard interests of its people in departments and organizations.

Bangash said some groups were that much interested in doing politics that they did not want to hear any explanation and pay no heed to logic that no such decisions were being taken.

