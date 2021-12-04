Statutory body NCHR demands speedy, impartial inquiry of Sialkot incident

(@FahadShabbir)

National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) was deeply concerned and strongly condemned the sad incident of beating to death and burning of the Sri Lankan factory Manager Nanadasi Priyanth Kumara in Sialkot on December 3

In a letter written to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the NCHR said "We, at the Commission, are deeply perturbed by the brutal mob violence and blatant violation of human rights, especially against a guest in our country. It is unfortunate that the Commission is issuing its very first introduction statement over such a horrific incident that has shaken the whole nation. We believe that no civilized country can allow such an act, and the state should take the strictest possible measures to ensure speedy justice." At this time of grief, we would like to ensure that the Commission stands with the aggrieved family of Mr. Nanadasi Priyanth Kumara and demands an impartial, in-depth and speedy probe of the incident, the late response of the police and lack of security.

"NCHR is following the progress being made in investigating the case with all concerned departments." The NCHR has demanded a high power investigation committee and exemplary punishment to the perpetrators to prevent any such incident from occurring in the future.

The Commission also called for strategic measures to address increasing extremism and systemic rise of mob violence and urges religious leaders and scholars, social activists, community leaders and political parties to play their role in tackling any kind of extremism in the society.

Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha said that; "At the onset my heart goes out to the family of Mr. Nanadasi Priyanth Kumara. In one's worst nightmare, one cannot possibly imagine what it must feel like to see the person you love tortured, violated and killed in the most inhuman way possible." She said the Sialkot incident should be a wakeup call to reassess the direction that the youth of Pakistan are heading towards.

"It is not about religion but the growth of violent extremism, defiance of law and ignorance. We have suffocated the soft power of art, music and culture. Social and cultural norms that celebrate power and resolutions of conflicts through violence will find release through child abuse, gender violence and mob madness such as this."NCHR is a statuary body set up to monitor, create awareness and protect the universal value of human rights, promote humanitarian culture and curb violations of human rights without discrimination.