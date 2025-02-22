- Home
Statutory Training For Additional District And Sessions Judges Concludes At Judicial Academy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA) successfully concluded a two-week statutory training program for 35 Additional District and Sessions Judges/Izafi Zilla Qazis.
The closing ceremony was held at the KPJA in Peshawar, with Hon’ble Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah, as the chief guest.
The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Asad Hameed Khan, Member Inspection Team Peshawar High Court, Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General KPJA, Zia Ur Rahman, Dean Faculty, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khalil, Station Director Radio Meezan, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director Research & Publication, and other academy officials.
In his address, Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah congratulated the participants on completing the training and emphasized the critical role of Additional District and Sessions Judges in the district judiciary as courts of appeal and revision.
He praised the academy for organizing a cross-provincial visit to the Punjab Judicial Academy in Lahore for professional development.
Sharing his professional journey, the Chief Justice urged the judges to remain steadfast in their faith in Allah SWT while administering justice. He also highlighted the importance of addressing case delays, combating corruption, and utilizing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) techniques for resolving disputes.
Earlier, Director General KPJA, Jehanzeb Shinwari, thanked the Chief Justice for gracing the occasion and congratulated him on his elevation as Chief Justice. He also commended the participants for successfully completing the training.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.
