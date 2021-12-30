STAVTA introduces new course of Wood Work machine

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A new course of Wood Working Machine has been introduced in Government College of Technology Larkana to impart skills training to the youth under Sindh Technical and Vocational Training Authority (STAVTA).

Assistant Director, STAVTA Larkana Mureed Hussain Khakhrani, Manager Career Counseling Tariq Hussain Abro and Principal of the College Syed Saleh Mohammad Shah participated in the two-day training, started on Thursday in the College and gave detailed information to the employees of the college about this course.

Officials said that young boys and girls could not only become self-sufficient throughtheir businesses but also contribute to the development and prosperity of the country by getting vocational training instead of government jobs and get training so that they could work with dignity instead of unemployment.