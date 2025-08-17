Stay Alert Amid Forecast Of Torrential Rains, Orders Punjab CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all stakeholders, including the district administrations, PDMA, Police, and Rescue 1122, to remain on high alert and take timely precautionary measures in view of possible torrential rains across Punjab.
The CM instructed deputy commissioners and relevant officers to remain present in the field and ensure full implementation of PDMA’s instructions. Special measures were ordered to deal with the risk of cloudbursts in upper Punjab, and advance arrangements were directed to prevent possible flood torrents in Koh-e-Sulaiman river valleys. Additional directives were issued for precautionary measures in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Koh-e-Sulaiman regions.
The CM slapped a ban on tourist travel to Murree and adjoining areas as a precautionary step, citing the dangers of cloudbursts, landslides, and heavy rains.
On her orders, the PDMA Punjab was fully mobilised to provide resources, including boats, life jackets, and emergency equipment to populations living near waterways.
She directed deputy commissioners to stay in close contact with the PDMA authorities and ensure preventive action against possible flooding from rising river flows. “Immediate evacuation of citizens from riverbeds must be ensured,” she stressed. The chief minister also ordered a strict ban on bathing in rivers, canals, and streams during the monsoon emergency.
The CM instructed Punjab Police to increase patrolling along rivers and streams. She further appealed to parents to keep their children away from waterways to prevent accidents during flooding.
Recent Stories
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders reduction in fares following diesel price cut4 minutes ago
-
Stay alert amid forecast of torrential rains, orders Punjab CM4 minutes ago
-
No compromise on safety, Railways minister warns officers4 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot takes action against unhygienic food establishments4 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for 45 days to ensure public safety during monsoon season4 minutes ago
-
NHA chairman visits KP,oversees rehabilitation of roads affected by rains & floods4 minutes ago
-
CM KP visits flood-hit districts, chairs meeting in Swat14 minutes ago
-
Human Rights Council forms 9-member city committee for twin cities14 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker calls for nationwide tree plantation to tackle climate threats14 minutes ago
-
Two shepherds rescued after being stranded in flood on Adiala Road14 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Federal Reserve Police to Intensify Rescue & Relief Operation ..24 minutes ago
-
PFA seals cake, beverage units, imposes Rs5.62m fine34 minutes ago