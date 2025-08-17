Stay alert amid forecast of torrential rains, orders Punjab CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all stakeholders, including the district administrations, PDMA, Police, and Rescue 1122, to remain on high alert and take timely precautionary measures in view of possible torrential rains across Punjab.

The CM instructed deputy commissioners and relevant officers to remain present in the field and ensure full implementation of PDMA’s instructions. Special measures were ordered to deal with the risk of cloudbursts in upper Punjab, and advance arrangements were directed to prevent possible flood torrents in Koh-e-Sulaiman river valleys. Additional directives were issued for precautionary measures in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Koh-e-Sulaiman regions.

The CM slapped a ban on tourist travel to Murree and adjoining areas as a precautionary step, citing the dangers of cloudbursts, landslides, and heavy rains.

On her orders, the PDMA Punjab was fully mobilised to provide resources, including boats, life jackets, and emergency equipment to populations living near waterways.

She directed deputy commissioners to stay in close contact with the PDMA authorities and ensure preventive action against possible flooding from rising river flows. “Immediate evacuation of citizens from riverbeds must be ensured,” she stressed. The chief minister also ordered a strict ban on bathing in rivers, canals, and streams during the monsoon emergency.

The CM instructed Punjab Police to increase patrolling along rivers and streams. She further appealed to parents to keep their children away from waterways to prevent accidents during flooding.