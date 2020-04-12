'Stay-at-home sole option in fight against coronavirus'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Stay-at-home is the sole option for the general public to effectively curb the spread of COVID-19, in addition to extensive support for the collective initiatives at national level.

The professionals and officials have expressed the cautious note that any disregard of restrictions for public safety would ultimately hamper national initiative -- the fight against COVID-19. They passionately called for wholeheartedly observing the government's instructions to restrict unnecessary movement of people.

"The attitude of locals towards the lockdown seems to be casual and less cautious" said Dr Mehwish, performing duty at the Emergency Ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The patients, visiting the emergency wards of hospitals, did not fully care for social distancing, masks and other safety measures, she added. "The patients with normal fever may have the option of Paracetamol to avoid a visit to the hospital - a risky point in the current scenario," Dr Mehwish said.

There was a section of society that still preferred to roam the roads for nothing, said a police official at the Kashmir Highway check post who requested anonymity.

He said it was difficult to ascertain the people travelling with an emergency.

Under the current policy, the administration had exempted such people from travel restrictions, he added. "Without the people's cooperation, the fight against COVID-19 cannot be won. The role of every citizen is imperative in defeating this virus," said the cop.

Another doctor at the PIMS, Sohail said, "Our cultural norms do not care about social distancing which is a basic precaution against the coronavirus." He said people's reluctance to the preventive measures might boost the pace of virus spread. When it comes to social contacts of a patient, tested with COVID-19, the list is mind boggling as it includes neighbours, vendors, milkman, cab driver, tailor, friend and relatives," he said.

"We are working like soldiers and our enemy is virus -- invisible," a paramedical staffer at the Poly Clinic Hospital Mehak said. The collective resolve was required to stem virus, she added.

Meanwhile, the professionals also launched a drive on social media to underscore the importance of stay-at-home. "#Stayhomesavelives" has been on trending on Twitter and Facebook since the reporting of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

"Stay-at-home means avoiding outing, restaurants, markets, sports or place of worship," Husnain Abbas tweeted to support the lockdowns across the country.

