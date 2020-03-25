UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Stay At Home, Stay Safe" Awareness Drive Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Mianwali administration has started awareness drive in the district "stay at homes, stay safe

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Mianwali administration has started awareness drive in the district "stay at homes, stay safe".

Deputy Commissioner, Omar Sher Chattah has said that by starting mobile awareness drive "stay at homes, stay Safe "will be spread at grassroots level in the district for avoiding the fatal effects of disease Coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner has expressed these views while addressing a meeting attended by assistant commissioners, deputy director local government, officers of Municipal Committees and other concerned departments here on Wednesday.

Omar Sher Chattah has said that the basic purpose of staring the drive "stay secure at Homes" was secure from the international viral disease and in this connection the entire concerned department will have to perform their responsibilities with national animation.

He said that for avoiding from the disease the social distancing was must for securing the permanent distances from our kith and kins in the future.

Deputy Commissioner said that it was obligation of responsible citizen that he must cooperate with the Punjab government, district administration and health department for meeting challenge of coronavirus.

He further appealed the citizens for not paying attention over the rumors and to cooperate only with the district government so as the precautionary steps may fully be implemented.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Mobile Mianwali May From Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from lo ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Aut ..

19 minutes ago

Emirati banks offer 98% of services to customers e ..

19 minutes ago

First batch of corona suspect pilgrims arrives fro ..

56 seconds ago

Over 2,700 Turkish students arrive home

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.