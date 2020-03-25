"Stay At Home, Stay Safe" Awareness Drive Kicks Off

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Mianwali administration has started awareness drive in the district "stay at homes, stay safe".

Deputy Commissioner, Omar Sher Chattah has said that by starting mobile awareness drive "stay at homes, stay Safe "will be spread at grassroots level in the district for avoiding the fatal effects of disease Coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner has expressed these views while addressing a meeting attended by assistant commissioners, deputy director local government, officers of Municipal Committees and other concerned departments here on Wednesday.

Omar Sher Chattah has said that the basic purpose of staring the drive "stay secure at Homes" was secure from the international viral disease and in this connection the entire concerned department will have to perform their responsibilities with national animation.

He said that for avoiding from the disease the social distancing was must for securing the permanent distances from our kith and kins in the future.

Deputy Commissioner said that it was obligation of responsible citizen that he must cooperate with the Punjab government, district administration and health department for meeting challenge of coronavirus.

He further appealed the citizens for not paying attention over the rumors and to cooperate only with the district government so as the precautionary steps may fully be implemented.