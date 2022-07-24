UrduPoint.com

Stay Away From Electricity Installations During Rainy Season: SE

Published July 24, 2022

Stay away from electricity installations during rainy season: SE

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Superintending Engineer (SE), Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), Muzaffargarh circle, Farhan Shabbir Malik urged the people to stay away from electricity installations during rainy season for their safety.

In a statement issued here, the SE said that people from rural as well as urban areas should avoid their presence under the transformers, wire conductors, and do not park their vehicles there.

They should avoid presence as well as their cattle heads near electric poles, touching these or any other installation, avoid using metal wire to dry up their clothes. They should not touch any switch, wire or appliances when their hands, shoe or clothes are wet.

He said that touching metallic water pipes and their use in any way should also be avoided. Engineer Farhan said that constructing structure or setting stalls or hand carts under high voltage wire conductors was not only illegal but also pose threat to life of the people.

He asked people to convey information regarding any emergency to concerned sub division, division or Mepco customer service centre/complaint centre. Farhan also advised Mepco field staff to wear all accessories and opt for all precautions before rectifying faults in the installations for their safety.

