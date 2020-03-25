Stay home, only solution to defeat deadly virus : Lt Col Hameed

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pak Army's Lt Col Hameed Shah has stressed upon masses to confine themselves to homes, as isolation was only solution to defeat deadly coronavirus.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the officials of district administration, Rangers and police here on Wednesday.

He said that number of Army personnel could be enhanced to make lockdown more effective, however law and order situation remained calm so far and no untoward incident occurred.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali said that overall situation in district was satisfactory and people were also fully cooperating.

DC said proposal for setting up Isolation wards in different places including Cadet College Sanghar, Shahdadpur Islamia college was under consideration How ever Quaratntine center has been set up in Labour Colony Nawabshah, where Corona suspect patients would be accommodate.