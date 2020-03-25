UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stay Home, Only Solution To Defeat Deadly Virus : Lt Col Hameed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:29 PM

Stay home, only solution to defeat deadly virus : Lt Col Hameed

Pak Army's Lt Col Hameed Shah has stressed upon masses to confine themselves to homes, as isolation was only solution to defeat deadly coronavirus

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pak Army's Lt Col Hameed Shah has stressed upon masses to confine themselves to homes, as isolation was only solution to defeat deadly coronavirus.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the officials of district administration, Rangers and police here on Wednesday.

He said that number of Army personnel could be enhanced to make lockdown more effective, however law and order situation remained calm so far and no untoward incident occurred.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali said that overall situation in district was satisfactory and people were also fully cooperating.

DC said proposal for setting up Isolation wards in different places including Cadet College Sanghar, Shahdadpur Islamia college was under consideration How ever Quaratntine center has been set up in Labour Colony Nawabshah, where Corona suspect patients would be accommodate.

Related Topics

Army Rangers Police Law And Order Nawabshah Nasir Sanghar Shahdadpur Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Abu ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending some rules o ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister and WHO Hepatitis Eradication Initi ..

4 minutes ago

Panic in UK

9 minutes ago

Transfers, postings of officers in Pakistan Railwa ..

2 minutes ago

Spain overtakes China with 3,434 virus deaths

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.